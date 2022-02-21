Dr. Guilherme Dabus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guilherme Dabus, MD
Overview of Dr. Guilherme Dabus, MD
Dr. Guilherme Dabus, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Dabus works at
Dr. Dabus' Office Locations
Miami Neuroscience Institute8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 407W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Aetna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every body were very attentive and straight forward
About Dr. Guilherme Dabus, MD
- Interventional Neuroradiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386602399
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital|Northwestern University|Washington University, St Louis
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dabus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabus accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dabus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dabus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabus works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabus.
