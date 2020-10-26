Dr. Guilherme Oliveira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliveira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guilherme Oliveira, MD
Overview
Dr. Guilherme Oliveira, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Oliveira works at
Locations
Usf Health Department of Cardiology2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-8576Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oliveira is an amazing Cardiologist! He is incredibly smart, a fabulous listener, responsive to all my questions. I phoned him with a question and within minutes he responded. I've never had that happen. Plus, he's warm and friendly. He takes his time listening and answering questions. I've never felt rushed. He is by far the best Dr. I've ever had the pleasure of meeting. Tampa General is quite fortunate to have him on their Medical Team. I feel fortunate as well.
About Dr. Guilherme Oliveira, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- English
- 1699879098
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Mayo Clinc
- Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliveira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliveira accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliveira works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliveira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliveira.
