Dr. Guilherme Rabinowits, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Guilherme Rabinowits, MD

Dr. Guilherme Rabinowits, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from TECHNICAL EDUCATION SOUZA MARQUES FOUNDATION / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Rabinowits works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Melanoma and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rabinowits' Office Locations

    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer
Melanoma
Tongue Cancer
Oral Cancer
Melanoma
Tongue Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Neutropenia
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Aspiration
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Chemotherapy
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Eye Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Hormone Therapy
Immunotherapy
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lip Cancer
Liver Cancer
Mediastinal Tumors
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Retinoblastoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Targeted Therapy for Hematologic Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Thymomas
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    A very good and excellent experience
    About Dr. Guilherme Rabinowits, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1235270356
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical Oncology/Hematology, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY, Served as Chief Fellow
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine, Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Burlington, MA.
    Medical Education
    • TECHNICAL EDUCATION SOUZA MARQUES FOUNDATION / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guilherme Rabinowits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rabinowits has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabinowits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rabinowits works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rabinowits’s profile.

    Dr. Rabinowits has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Melanoma and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabinowits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinowits. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinowits.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabinowits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabinowits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

