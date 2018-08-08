Overview of Dr. Guillem Gonzalez-Lomas, MD

Dr. Guillem Gonzalez-Lomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez-Lomas works at Nyu Langone Center for Musculoskeletal Care in New York, NY with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.