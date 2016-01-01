Overview of Dr. Guillermina Morales, MD

Dr. Guillermina Morales, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Morales works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.