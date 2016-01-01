Dr. Guillermina Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermina Morales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Guillermina Morales, MD
Dr. Guillermina Morales, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Morales works at
Dr. Morales' Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1321 Cottonwood St # 33, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morales?
About Dr. Guillermina Morales, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1053705475
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine Residency
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morales using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales works at
Dr. Morales has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morales speaks Spanish.
Dr. Morales has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.