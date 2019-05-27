Overview of Dr. Guillermo Amescua, MD

Dr. Guillermo Amescua, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Amescua works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Cornea Transplant and Cornea Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.