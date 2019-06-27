Overview

Dr. Guillermo Jose Bernal, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Bernal works at Bucks Rehabilitation Specialists in Newtown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.