Overview of Dr. Guillermo Bethencourt, MD

Dr. Guillermo Bethencourt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Bethencourt works at Total Healthcare New Jersey PC in Old Bridge, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.