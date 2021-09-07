Overview

Dr. Guillermo Bohm, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Cuyo and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Bohm works at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.