Dr. Guillermo Bohm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Bohm, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Cuyo and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Bohm works at
Locations
Millennium Physician Group13813 METRO PKWY, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 458-3338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bohm may come across as rude but he can certainly take one look at you and determine without even reviewing your chart almost to a T what's the matter - he was 100% on point with me. He saved my life. I owe Dr. Bohm & the Nurse Practitioner who first picked up on the dangerous signs of Grave's disease. My first impression was to walk out but see, these geniuses have the WORST bedside manner attached to the BEST brain. And so I chilled in my chair as much as one could while under full blown undiagnosed Grave's disease wanting to choke this guy in front of me... and gave him a shot. Again, Dr. Bohm SAVED MY LIFE when I was 100% alone. I am going back to get treated again under his care because since I was treated by Dr. Bohm, I've bounced around doctors and different doses & types of meds. Dr. Bohm will straighten me out the old school way with his South American mannerism that unless you're from South America, you'll never understand. He is RAW. Viva Argentina! Viva Chile!
About Dr. Guillermo Bohm, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437157724
Education & Certifications
- Med U Sc, Charleston
- The W Penn Hosp
- The W Penn Hosp
- Universidad Nacional De Cuyo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bohm accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bohm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bohm has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bohm speaks Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohm. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.