Dr. Guillermo Bohm, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.1 (74)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Guillermo Bohm, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Cuyo and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.

Dr. Bohm works at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physician Group
    13813 METRO PKWY, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 458-3338
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (51)
    Lissette Baradit — Sep 07, 2021
    
    About Dr. Guillermo Bohm, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437157724
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med U Sc, Charleston
    Residency
    • The W Penn Hosp
    Internship
    • The W Penn Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional De Cuyo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guillermo Bohm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bohm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bohm accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bohm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bohm works at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bohm’s profile.

    Dr. Bohm has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohm. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

