Dr. Guillermo Calderon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calderon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Calderon, MD
Overview of Dr. Guillermo Calderon, MD
Dr. Guillermo Calderon, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from University of Puero Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.
Dr. Calderon works at
Dr. Calderon's Office Locations
Gulfcoast Institute of OB/GYN, LLC6700 Crosswinds Dr N Ste 200A, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 382-7479
Gulfcoast Institute of OB/GYN, LLC8200 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 101, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 382-7426
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Calderon is an excellent OBGYN Doctor. He takes time to listen and is exceptionally kind, caring and gentle. Highly recommended A++
About Dr. Guillermo Calderon, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1669478939
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Hospital
- University of Puero Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calderon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calderon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calderon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calderon has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calderon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Calderon speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calderon, there are benefits to both methods.