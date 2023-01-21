Dr. Guillermo Castellvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Castellvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Guillermo Castellvi, MD
Dr. Guillermo Castellvi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellvi's Office Locations
- 1 11033 Countryway Blvd Ste A, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 496-9900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castellvi?
Great doctor. Do down to earth, great personality.
About Dr. Guillermo Castellvi, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750413514
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Center
- St. Francis Medical Center
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castellvi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellvi has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castellvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castellvi speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.