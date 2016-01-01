Dr. Guillermo Fonseca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fonseca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Fonseca, MD
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Fonseca, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Fonseca works at
Locations
Beyond Medical Research Inc14750 SW 26th St Ste 212, Miami, FL 33185 Directions (305) 223-3398
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Guillermo Fonseca, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1972700714
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fonseca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fonseca accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fonseca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fonseca works at
