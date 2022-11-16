Dr. Fraga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guillermo Fraga, MD
Dr. Guillermo Fraga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.
Locations
- 1 2716 N Tenaya Way Fl 6, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 877-5115
Optumcare Primary Care-pecos56 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 724-8777
Henderson2610 W Horizon Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 724-8777
Dr. Fraga is very smart and very kind. He is ask excellent doctor. He may not joke with you but he will tell you the truth every time. He gave my dying husband the most painful & truthful medical advice & it was heartfelt. I will always appreciate that. He has always had my back but let’s me know when I should have come in sooner rather than later,
About Dr. Guillermo Fraga, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104809433
- University Nev School Med
- U Nev Sch Med
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Dr. Fraga accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraga speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraga.
