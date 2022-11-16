See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Guillermo Fraga, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (40)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Guillermo Fraga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2716 N Tenaya Way Fl 6, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5115
  2. 2
    Optumcare Primary Care-pecos
    56 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-8777
  3. 3
    Henderson
    2610 W Horizon Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-8777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Fraga is very smart and very kind. He is ask excellent doctor. He may not joke with you but he will tell you the truth every time. He gave my dying husband the most painful & truthful medical advice & it was heartfelt. I will always appreciate that. He has always had my back but let's me know when I should have come in sooner rather than later,
    Cheri Camarena — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Guillermo Fraga, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104809433
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Nev School Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Nev Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fraga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fraga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

