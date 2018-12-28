Dr. Guillermo Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Gomez, MD
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Gomez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Galveston, TX. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
Utmb301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 772-0817Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
University of Texas Medical Branch Center for Obesity and Metabolic Surgery2240 Gulf Fwy S Ste 2402, League City, TX 77573 Directions (832) 505-1500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr Gomez performed my Gastric Bypass surgery in September 2018. What a wonderful and professional Dr. He is to the point and tells you like it is - - he saved my life and made this journey enjoyable!!!
About Dr. Guillermo Gomez, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1174623318
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.