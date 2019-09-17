Dr. Guillermo Hidalgo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hidalgo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Hidalgo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Guillermo Hidalgo, MD
Dr. Guillermo Hidalgo, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from Universidad Evangelica De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Hidalgo works at
Dr. Hidalgo's Office Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Nephrology19 Davis Ave Fl 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-4118
-
2
Albemarle Pediatric Associates1141 N Road St Ste M, Elizabeth Cty, NC 27909 Directions (252) 384-2590
-
3
Ecu Pediatric Dental Clinic2150 Herbert Ct, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-4965
-
4
Vidant Medical Annex600 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-4965
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hidalgo?
Dr. Hidalgo is the best! I appreciated his experience, concern and sense of humor. He really cared for my daughter. Unfortunately we no longer have him as a doc since we moved out of state. He was definitely our favorite doctor & my daughter has had a lot of doctors in her young 2 years. He wasn't above calling you from his cell or offering it if needed when she was hospitalized, etc. I believe he was a Pediatrician in years past & has that foundational knowledge base which was reassuring. He really listened to us as parents and got to the root of her problems. You won't find a better Nephrologist for your child.
About Dr. Guillermo Hidalgo, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1548207038
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-Dwnst
- State University of New York (SUNY)
- Universidad Evangelica De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina
- Pediatric Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hidalgo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hidalgo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hidalgo works at
Dr. Hidalgo speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
Dr. Hidalgo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hidalgo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hidalgo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hidalgo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.