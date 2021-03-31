Overview

Dr. Guillermo Higa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Higa works at Guillermo Higa, MD, FACS, FASMBS in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.