Super Profile

Dr. Guillermo Higa, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Guillermo Higa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Higa works at Guillermo Higa, MD, FACS, FASMBS in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Guillermo Higa, MD
    6422 E Speedway Blvd Ste 150, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 444-4034
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Abdominal Pain

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2021
    I would give him 20/10 if I could. I had to have an emergency bowel resection surgery and he made me feel so at ease. He answered all of my questions (and many follow up questions) and was kind and understanding (and even a little funny, which I appreciate).
    — Mar 31, 2021
    Dr. Higa's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Higa

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Guillermo Higa, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871763540
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guillermo Higa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Higa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Higa works at Guillermo Higa, MD, FACS, FASMBS in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Higa’s profile.

    Dr. Higa has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Higa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

