Dr. Guillermo K Hn, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (40)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Guillermo K Hn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ASUNCION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. K Hn works at Miami Global OB/GYN in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami Beach
    4308 Alton Rd Ste 740, Miami Beach, FL 33140 (305) 694-9800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Hialeah
    777 E 25th St Ste 212, Hialeah, FL 33013 (305) 694-9800
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Dr. Köhn, is the most caring and compassionate gynecologist in Miami Beach. You can tell he loves what he does, and has the best bedside manners as well. He makes you feel comfortable and is very kind. There is never a long wait time at the office, and he always greets me with a smile and makes sure my health and any concerns are addressed right there. He is very intelligent, and is my favorite doctor at Mount Sinai. Don’t hesitate to book an appointment with him. You won’t regret it!
    Rebecca B. — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Guillermo K Hn, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245528009
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    • Ips Hospital Central
    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ASUNCION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
