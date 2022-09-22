Dr. Guillermo K Hn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. K Hn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo K Hn, MD
Overview
Dr. Guillermo K Hn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ASUNCION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. K Hn works at
Locations
Miami Beach4308 Alton Rd Ste 740, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 694-9800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hialeah777 E 25th St Ste 212, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 694-9800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. K Hn?
Dr. Köhn, is the most caring and compassionate gynecologist in Miami Beach. You can tell he loves what he does, and has the best bedside manners as well. He makes you feel comfortable and is very kind. There is never a long wait time at the office, and he always greets me with a smile and makes sure my health and any concerns are addressed right there. He is very intelligent, and is my favorite doctor at Mount Sinai. Don’t hesitate to book an appointment with him. You won’t regret it!
About Dr. Guillermo K Hn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245528009
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Ips Hospital Central
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ASUNCION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. K Hn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. K Hn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. K Hn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. K Hn has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. K Hn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. K Hn speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. K Hn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. K Hn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. K Hn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. K Hn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.