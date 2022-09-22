Overview

Dr. Guillermo K Hn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ASUNCION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. K Hn works at Miami Global OB/GYN in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.