Overview of Dr. Guillermo Lievano Jr, DO

Dr. Guillermo Lievano Jr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Lievano Jr works at Lievano Perez Obstetrics and Gynecology in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.