Dr. Guillermo Lievano Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lievano Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Lievano Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Guillermo Lievano Jr, DO
Dr. Guillermo Lievano Jr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Lievano Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lievano Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Lievano Perez Obstetrics and Gynecology8720 N Kendall Dr Ste D13, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 270-3562
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lievano Jr?
Dr.Lievano takes his time and explains every little detail. He has a great sense of humor and makes you feel comfortable. Overall great experience!
About Dr. Guillermo Lievano Jr, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1992785026
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lievano Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lievano Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lievano Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lievano Jr works at
Dr. Lievano Jr has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lievano Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lievano Jr speaks Creole and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lievano Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lievano Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lievano Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lievano Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.