Dr. Guillermo Montanez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montanez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Montanez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Montanez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Montanez works at
Locations
-
1
Guillermo L. Montanez, MD1200 E Savannah Ave Ste 18, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 396-8791
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montanez?
Dr. Montanez is an excellent doctor and he takes his time answering your questions no matter how minor it is, he always has an answer. I also like the fact they offer care credit (financing ) and it makes it easier on patient like me that need surgical procedures . THANK YOU DR MONTANEZ
About Dr. Guillermo Montanez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1902878721
Education & Certifications
- Cath Med Ctr Brooklyn &amp;amp;amp;amp; Queens
- PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montanez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montanez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montanez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montanez works at
Dr. Montanez has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montanez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Montanez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montanez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montanez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montanez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.