Overview of Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD

Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Padilla Pineda works at Shreveport Infectious Disease in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.