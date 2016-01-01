Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padilla Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD
Overview of Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD
Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Padilla Pineda's Office Locations
Shreveport Infectious Disease8001 Youree Dr Ste 750, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1124229265
Education & Certifications
- Richmond Medical Center - Staten Island, New York
- UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padilla Pineda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padilla Pineda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
