See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD

Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.

Dr. Padilla Pineda works at Shreveport Infectious Disease in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Padilla Pineda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shreveport Infectious Disease
    8001 Youree Dr Ste 750, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Padilla Pineda?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Padilla Pineda to family and friends

    Dr. Padilla Pineda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Padilla Pineda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD.

    About Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124229265
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Richmond Medical Center - Staten Island, New York
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padilla Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padilla Pineda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Padilla Pineda works at Shreveport Infectious Disease in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Padilla Pineda’s profile.

    Dr. Padilla Pineda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla Pineda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padilla Pineda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padilla Pineda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.