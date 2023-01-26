See All Urologists in Henderson, NV
Urology
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Guillermo Patino, DO is an Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Patino works at Las Vegas Urology (Henderson) in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Urology (Henderson)
    9053 S Pecos Rd Ste 2900, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 735-8000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Las Vegas Urology (Las Vegas)
    7500 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 233-0727
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Back Pain
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Renal Cancer
Genitourinary Cancers
Hydronephrosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Low Back Pain
Male Genital System Cancer
Male Genitourinary Cancer
Male Infertility
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Renal Cell Cancer
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Testosterone Deficiency
Urachal Cancer
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Cancer
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urologic Malignancies
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Guillermo Patino, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356469761
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guillermo Patino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

