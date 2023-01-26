Dr. Guillermo Patino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Patino, DO
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Patino, DO is an Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Patino works at
Locations
Las Vegas Urology (Henderson)9053 S Pecos Rd Ste 2900, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 735-8000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Las Vegas Urology (Las Vegas)7500 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 233-0727Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn’t hope for a better doctor to be with when you first hear the words, “You have cancer.” Dr Patino thoroughly explained my type of cancer and my options moving forward. He performed my nephrectomy and I was walking a few hours after. 3 years later and I am cancer free. I actually look forward to my 6 month visits. You couldn’t find a more competent and compassionate doctor if you tried!
About Dr. Guillermo Patino, DO
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.