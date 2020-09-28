Overview of Dr. Guillermo Pechero, MD

Dr. Guillermo Pechero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Starr County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pechero works at Rio Grande Valley Orthopedic Center in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Baker’s Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.