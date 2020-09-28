Dr. Guillermo Pechero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pechero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Pechero, MD
Overview of Dr. Guillermo Pechero, MD
Dr. Guillermo Pechero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Starr County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pechero works at
Dr. Pechero's Office Locations
Rio Grande Valley Orthopedic Center1005 E Nolana Ave, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 686-6510Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Starr County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pechero is an excellent doctor. He gave me treatment for my knee pain and I’m doing very well.
About Dr. Guillermo Pechero, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811931660
Education & Certifications
- Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of Texas Pan-American
