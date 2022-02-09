Dr. Guillermo Philipps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philipps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Philipps, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Guillermo Philipps, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
Pediatric Developmental Behavior - Women & Children's Medical Plaza - Lee Health Physician Group15901 Bass Rd Ste 108, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6050
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1992943781
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- Miami Childrens Hospital
Dr. Philipps has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philipps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philipps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philipps speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Philipps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philipps.
