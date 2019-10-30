See All Nuclear Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Guillermo Pinzon, MD

Nuclear Medicine
2.2 (12)
64 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Guillermo Pinzon, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from U Natl de Colombia, Bogota and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Pinzon works at Dr Guillermo A Pinzon MD PA in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Guillermo A Pinzon MD PA
    1810 Murchison Dr Ste 40, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 592-8680
  2. 2
    Dr. Guillermo Pinzon
    1221 N Cotton St Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 592-7662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation

Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hypothyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Lipoprotein Disorders
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 30, 2019
    I have been treated by metabolism and pituitary issues since 2016. He is old but knows what is doing. He just forgets sometimes medical history but he read in detail everytime to remember the patient progress, make regular bloodwork, and their staff are wonderful and helpful with medications, paperwork for court, Texas benefits, bill, lab reasonable payments, etc. I mean they are very upstanding people. You dont see that around any other doctors office. Few endocrinologits in el El Paso. I was desperate after b3ing referred as soon as possible. He was the quickest available to check on me. No regreted it. Thank god I found him. I really appreciated their work.
    — Oct 30, 2019
    About Dr. Guillermo Pinzon, MD

    Specialties
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 64 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790774321
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NY Med Coll Hosp
    Residency
    • VA Western New York Healthcare System of Buffalo
    Internship
    • EJ Meyer Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • U Natl de Colombia, Bogota
    Board Certifications
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pinzon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinzon works at Dr Guillermo A Pinzon MD PA in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pinzon’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinzon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinzon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

