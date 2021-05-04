Dr. Quetell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guillermo Quetell, MD
Overview of Dr. Guillermo Quetell, MD
Dr. Guillermo Quetell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Quetell's Office Locations
- 1 5000 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste A125, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 802-2601
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr. Quetell's care for several years now. From my breast reconstruction to my recent facelift, I give him the highest reviews. Not only is he extremely knowledgeable and professional, his kindness and compassion are remarkable. He is generous with his time, a perfectionist with his work and ensures you are comfortable with all decisions made regarding your care. Every visit has been a pleasure.....this includes his wonderful staff. My only regret is that it took me so long to post this review!
About Dr. Guillermo Quetell, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790779825
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quetell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quetell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quetell speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Quetell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quetell.
