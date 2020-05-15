Overview

Dr. Guillermo Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkland, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Upmc Wellsboro.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Laurel Health Center -elkland in Elkland, PA with other offices in Wilkes Barre, PA, Wellsboro, PA and Blossburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.