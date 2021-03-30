Dr. Guillermo Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Guillermo Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Guillermo Rodriguez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Swansea, IL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Illinois Oncology Ltd4000 N Illinois Ln Ste C, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 233-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Memorial Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rodriguez also saved my life. During my first visit if he had not reacted quickly I would have died. There was a team discussion on how to treat me and I was unable to make a decision based on my physical condition as I was delirious having stage 4 lung cancer. Dr Rodriguez consulted my wife and told her that he would find a cure for me. He found it! As a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant I’ve seen many doctors in combat and routine circumstances. Dr. Rodriguez has the unique professionalism of knowing when to joke and when to be serious. He understands that laughter is part of the healing process. I read the past review where an individual thought he had a bad bedside manner. Obviously this individual did not understand how sincere and serious he is about his patients. I was in hospital for a whole month and he was there for me each and every day. Anyone that lives in the metro east side of Illinois who has cancer Dr Rodriguez will find your curable solution.
About Dr. Guillermo Rodriguez, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1861440661
Education & Certifications
- Forest Park Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
