Overview of Dr. Guillermo Salinas, MD

Dr. Guillermo Salinas, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Institute Technical De Monterrey|Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center, Mission Regional Medical Center and Starr County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Salinas works at Rio Grande Cardiovascular and Structural Heart in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.