Dr. Guillermo San Roman, MD
Overview
Dr. Guillermo San Roman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Babylon200 E Main St Ste 203, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 422-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. San Roman has been my cardiologist and my late mothers' for over 10 years. His interest in his patients care is outstanding. When I and my mother were in the hospital, he was the only of our specialists that had his team make timely visits. He also coordinates with my PCP on issues. The staff is always efficient and will remind you of upcoming appointments.
About Dr. Guillermo San Roman, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386668499
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop/U Hosp
- Winthrop-University Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Winthrop-University Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
