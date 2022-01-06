Overview

Dr. Guillermo San Roman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. San Roman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Babylon in Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.