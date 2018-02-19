Overview

Dr. Guillermo Sosa-Suarez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Queensbury, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CUYO / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Sosa-Suarez works at Glens Falls Associates in Cardiology in Queensbury, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY and Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.