Dr. Guillermo Sosa-Suarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Guillermo Sosa-Suarez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Queensbury, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CUYO / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Glens Falls Associates in Cardiology156 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 Directions (518) 458-2000
St. Peter's Family Medicine - Clifton Park1735 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 458-2000
Albany Associates in Cardiology2 Palisades Dr, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 458-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
St Peters Health Care Services315 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-1550
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After being admitted to St. Peter’s via an emergency room visit for what we believed was a pulled muscle my fiancé was diagnosed with hyper ventricular tachycardia. We were able to be seen by Dr. Sosa Suarez... THE BEST doctor we could have had. Dr. Sosa Suarez is patient, thorough, explains everything, and was very, very professional. My fiancé had the Ablation Procedure which was performed by Dr. Suarez and is now thanks to Dr. Suarez is living a normal life. Highest respect for this man.
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CUYO / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosa-Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosa-Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.