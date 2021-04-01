Overview of Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela, MD

Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Valenzuela works at Integral Rheumtlgy Immnlgy Spec in Plantation, FL with other offices in Key Biscayne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.