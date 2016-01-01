Overview of Dr. Guillermo Vazquez, MD

Dr. Guillermo Vazquez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.



Dr. Vazquez works at ARQUIMEDES G. LOSADA, M.D., P.A. in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Hesitancy and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.