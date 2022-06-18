See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Guita Tabassi, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (65)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Guita Tabassi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Tabassi works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WHASN Southern Hills
    6080 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 871-0303
  2. 2
    WHASN Southern Hills
    6970 S Cimarron Rd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 871-0303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Lupus
  View other providers who treat Nausea
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (24)
    About Dr. Guita Tabassi, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982677472
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Affil Hosps-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Catholic Med Ctrs
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guita Tabassi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabassi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tabassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tabassi works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Tabassi’s profile.

    Dr. Tabassi has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabassi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabassi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

