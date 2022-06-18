Dr. Guita Tabassi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guita Tabassi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guita Tabassi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
WHASN Southern Hills6080 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 871-0303
-
2
WHASN Southern Hills6970 S Cimarron Rd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 871-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Teachers Health Trust
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tabassi is very worldly professional with excellent medical & communication skills. She is very humble and delightful individual. Our family highly recommends her.
About Dr. Guita Tabassi, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1982677472
Education & Certifications
- Affil Hosps-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Catholic Med Ctrs
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabassi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabassi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabassi has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tabassi speaks French, Persian and Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabassi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.