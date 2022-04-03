See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rockville, MD
Dr. Gul Chablani, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (31)
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gul Chablani, MD

Dr. Gul Chablani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U.

Dr. Chablani works at Gul Chablani MD PC in Rockville, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chablani's Office Locations

    Gul Chablani MD PC
    11119 Rockville Pike Ste 401, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 528-0571
    19785 Crystal Rock Dr Ste 310, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 528-0571

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Obesity
Overweight

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Apr 03, 2022
    The last visit was a routine visit, telemedicine. Dr. Chablani arrived on time and prepared. I had a couple of questions, which he answered fully. I have been a patient of Dr. Chablani for many years and he has provided excellent care. His staff is wonderful too. If I need an appointment quickly, he always managed to fit me in. He has referred me to a number of specialists over the years, and I have been very satisfied with them as well.
    About Dr. Gul Chablani, MD

    Internal Medicine
    42 years of experience
    English
    1538246061
    Education & Certifications

    BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
    Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chablani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chablani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chablani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chablani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chablani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chablani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

