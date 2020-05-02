Dr. Gul Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gul Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gul Khan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tx A&M University
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 7777 Forest Ln Ste B, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7007
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Best Doctor Ever, Dr. Khan was the most compassionate and kind doctor anyone could ever have. He explained to my dying mother her condition very clearly and calmly. I highly recommend Doctor Khan!
About Dr. Gul Khan, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1891942819
Education & Certifications
- Tx A&M University
- IU Health Ball Memorial
- Princess Esra Hospital/Owaisi Medical Center
- University of Illinois at Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.