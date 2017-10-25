Dr. Gulafsha Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gulafsha Chaudhary, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Fresno Childrens Medical Group7720 N Fresno St Ste 140, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 438-2300
Dr Chaudhary was fantastic. Very kind and thorough and engaged with my child. Even though we have an established pediatrician she told me her next shift and to come back and she’d be happy to recheck our child if we couldn’t get in with our doc. Highly recommend!
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chaudhary using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.