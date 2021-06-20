Overview of Dr. Gulam Manji, MD

Dr. Gulam Manji, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Manji works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.