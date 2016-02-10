Dr. Gulam Najar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gulam Najar, MD
Overview
Dr. Gulam Najar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Najar works at
Locations
Gulam M Najar, MD, PC30 Amsterdam Ave, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 837-7424
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Najar took care of my daughters from birth to adulthood. Have never come across another Dr like him. He will give you as much time as needed to answer ALL questions. He is one Dr that truly cares about the patient and family.
About Dr. Gulam Najar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Children's Hospital Of Detroit Michigan
- Barberton Citizens Hosp
- Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Higher Seconary School Ganderbal, Kashmir
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najar works at
Dr. Najar speaks Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Najar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najar.
