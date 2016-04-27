Dr. Gulam Younossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gulam Younossi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gulam Younossi, MD
Dr. Gulam Younossi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their residency with University of Iowa
Dr. Younossi works at
Dr. Younossi's Office Locations
Pediatrics International5212 Dawes Ave, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 578-6881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's the best doctor for children . I had him when I was child now I have him for my children .
About Dr. Gulam Younossi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1801822705
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Younossi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younossi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Younossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Younossi speaks Arabic and Persian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Younossi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younossi.
