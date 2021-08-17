Overview

Dr. Gulbahar Donn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Donn works at Dr. Gulbahar Donn MD in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.