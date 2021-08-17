See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Gulbahar Donn, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (65)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gulbahar Donn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Donn works at Dr. Gulbahar Donn MD in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulbahar P Donn MD
    8306 QUEENS BLVD, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 424-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cysts
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cysts

HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cervix Disorders Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Carcinosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Aug 17, 2021
    Dr Donn is an expertise in her medical field. She has been my OB/GYN for over twenty years. I highly recommend her to any female.
    — Aug 17, 2021
    About Dr. Gulbahar Donn, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1114092335
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Catholic Medical Center Of Queens|Catholic Medical Center Queens
    Medical Education
    • Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gulbahar Donn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Donn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donn has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Donn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

