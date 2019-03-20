Dr. Menderes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulden Menderes, MD
Overview of Dr. Gulden Menderes, MD
Dr. Gulden Menderes, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Menderes' Office Locations
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-3042MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Health First Medical Group LLC1130 Hickory St Ste B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 752-0944
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 200-4176Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a hysterectomy performed by Dr Menderes last week and could not say enough wonderful things about her. She is patient and explains everything very well and has a great sense of humor ! It not often you get a Dr with a great bed side manner and fantastic surgeon. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Gulden Menderes, MD
- Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1790072742
Education & Certifications
- HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menderes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menderes has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menderes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Menderes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menderes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menderes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menderes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.