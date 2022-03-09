Dr. Doganay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guldeniz Doganay, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Guldeniz Doganay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.
Brooklyn Office2270 Kimball St Ste 210, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 692-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I was caught unprepared when my long-time doctor retired, and feel so fortunate to have found Dr. Doganay. She combines the knowledge, professionalism, warmth, caring, and ACCESSIBILITY that make a great doctor. It is clear she loves her work. I hope my former doctor is having a great retirement in Florida. I'm fine - I found Dr. Doganay!
About Dr. Guldeniz Doganay, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian and Turkish
- 1114023918
- NY Med Coll Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
- Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
- Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
