Overview

Dr. Gulnar Poorsattar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Poorsattar works at Center for Diabetes, Endocrinology & Nutrition in Camarillo, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA and Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.