Dr. Gulnar Poorsattar, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.3 (47)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gulnar Poorsattar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.

Dr. Poorsattar works at Center for Diabetes, Endocrinology & Nutrition in Camarillo, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA and Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Camarillo Office
    400 Camarillo Ranch Rd Ste 204, Camarillo, CA 93012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 482-5550
  2. 2
    Oxnard Office
    1700 Lombard St # 115, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 482-5550
  3. 3
    Ventura Office
    3160 Telegraph Rd Ste 101, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 482-5550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center
  • Ventura County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Mar 30, 2022
    Dr. P is extremely intelligent and knowledgeable, kind and caring. She was my Endo for the 5 years I lived in Cali. If you think the wait is a bit long to see her, that's because she takes the time to listen and discuss the proper course of treatment with all her patients. So when it's your turn, you know she's being thorough. I always felt very well taken care of with her. If I hadn't moved away, she would still be my doc. I miss her.
    Christy Corradetri — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Gulnar Poorsattar, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033264999
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois At Rockford
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Internship
    • Prince Georges Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gulnar Poorsattar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poorsattar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poorsattar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poorsattar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poorsattar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poorsattar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Poorsattar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poorsattar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poorsattar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poorsattar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

