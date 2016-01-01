Dr. Bachlani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulnaz Bachlani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gulnaz Bachlani, MD
Dr. Gulnaz Bachlani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Bachlani works at
Dr. Bachlani's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester OBGYN1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 409-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bachlani?
About Dr. Gulnaz Bachlani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1083072979
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bachlani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bachlani works at
Dr. Bachlani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachlani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachlani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachlani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.