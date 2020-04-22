Overview of Dr. Gulrukh Saleem, MD

Dr. Gulrukh Saleem, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Saleem works at Loudoun Rheumatology Center in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.