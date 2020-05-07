See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Victoria, TX
Dr. Gulshan Minocha, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gulshan Minocha, MD

Dr. Gulshan Minocha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Jackson County Hospital District.

Dr. Minocha works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Victoria in Victoria, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maria Velasco, MD
Dr. Minocha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Red River Clinic
    1707 E Red River St, Victoria, TX 77901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 572-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Citizens Medical Center
  • Jackson County Hospital District

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Acute Bronchitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Acute Bronchitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 07, 2020
    My Dr. is a wonderful physician. I have been his patient for over 31 years. He does not schedule patients on top of each other. He allow at least 15 min with each patient. He listens to what you have to say. He is a great at diagnostics. I love the fact that if I have a problem I can call his office, talk to his nurse and she will tell him my concerns and she will get back to me. If I need to come in he will tell me. I see him scheduled every 3 months and as needed
    ow — May 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Gulshan Minocha, MD
    About Dr. Gulshan Minocha, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831190032
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
