Dr. Gulzar Merchant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gulzar Merchant, MD
Dr. Gulzar Merchant, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Merchant's Office Locations
Rheumatology Specialists155 Halton Rd Ste B, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions
Rheumatology Specialists155b Halton Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 522-4500
Rheumatology Specialists255 Enterprise Blvd Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Finding a great rheumatologist is like finding a needle in a haystack - and I found mine! Dr. Merchant is so caring! She is thorough, she actually listens to me! She has such a positive attitude. Finding her is like winning the lottery. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
About Dr. Gulzar Merchant, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811944754
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Greenville Memorial Hospital|Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merchant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merchant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merchant has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merchant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.
