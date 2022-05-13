Overview of Dr. Gulzar Merchant, MD

Dr. Gulzar Merchant, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Merchant works at Rheumatology Specialists in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.