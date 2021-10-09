Overview

Dr. Gunda Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lapeer, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Lapeer Region.



Dr. Reddy works at Harbor Retina Center in Lapeer, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Ulcer, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.