Dr. Gunda Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Gunda Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lapeer, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Lapeer Region.
Locations
Gunda S. Reddy MD PC3273 Davison Rd Ste 1, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 245-3188
Lapeer Regional Medical Center1375 N Main St, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 667-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. he is very caring and knowledgeable in his field.
About Dr. Gunda Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1245206598
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Osmania Genl Hosp
- Osmania Med Coll
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Gastric Ulcer, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.