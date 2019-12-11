Dr. Gundars Katlaps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katlaps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gundars Katlaps, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gundars Katlaps, MD
Dr. Gundars Katlaps, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Med College Of Virginia / Vcu|Papworth Hospital
Dr. Katlaps works at
Dr. Katlaps' Office Locations
USF Cardiothoracic Surgery & Transplantation5 Tampa General Cir Ste 820, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-3228Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katlaps performed my bilateral lung transplant and I feel wonderful. He is a great. Compassionate surgeon.
About Dr. Gundars Katlaps, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia / Vcu|Papworth Hospital
- Stanford University Med Center
- Stanford University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katlaps has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katlaps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katlaps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Katlaps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katlaps.
