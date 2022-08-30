See All Neurosurgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Gunjan Goel, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gunjan Goel, MD

Dr. Gunjan Goel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Goel works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goel's Office Locations

    Mercy Physicians Medical Group
    3750 Convoy St Ste 301, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 297-4481
    Sharp Memorial Hospital
    7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 939-3400

  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    4.7
    Aug 30, 2022
    Performed ADRF, and is phenomenal!
    PETER Bowden — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Gunjan Goel, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1245526607
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gunjan Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goel works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goel’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

